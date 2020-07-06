Please Help! Ideas/Tips on how to make my '93 2.3l (NA) Convertible Faster.

Realblaxxican

Jul 6, 2020
Brentwood CA
Hello! My name is Malik, I bought my '93 Convertible Foxbody about a year ago. This is my first car, I love everything about the car. But frankly... Its really slow haha. I love the idea of having a 2.3l Mustang, but I have no idea what to do to make it a bit faster. When I bought this car, it was in really bad shape. I would love to also replace my stock exhaust but I have not been able to successfully find a after market exhaust for my Stang. If anyone has any tips or suggestions for me, I would truly appreciate it. Also, I was possibly thinking of doing a motor swap. I'm really indecisive right now, especially since I'm on a budget. Again! Any suggestions would be great, Thanks!
 

