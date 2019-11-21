Please Help I'm Having Trouble with my 1994 Mustang GT 5.0

N

nicrui

New Member
Nov 21, 2019
3
0
1
25
Florida
Hello,

I'm new here and saw that this was a community for people who own mustangs. I own a 1994 Ford Mustang GT 5.0. I haven't be able to use it because every time I start the car, it'll go dead almost immediately if I'm not hitting the accelerator or it'll run fine for a few minutes, then I'll have to brake at a light or stop sign and it'll go dead, reverting back to not wanting to stay on. I've gotten a few different answers as to what might be the problem but no ones been able to tell me what it actually could be. Have any of you had this problem before and if so how did you fix it? I had the distributor replaced almost 6 months ago and the oil changed just before it stopped running. I was told it could be the mass air flow sensor, or the camshaft position sensor, or even the idle control valve. I just want to get to the bottom of it and get it running again. Thanks for the help in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
325
108
53
55
Sarasota Florida
It could be anything . Thats the problem. You need keep trying your different answers because its hard to say with your description . What people told you should produce a check engine light . Do you have one???
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,328
4,519
193
polk county florida
Well to tell you to replace this or clean that would be a waste of time and money. You need to methodically diagnose efi cars because the computer controls are based on sensor imput. Ignition components need to be in good condition, plugs, wires and distributor cap. Fuel pressure within specs and checking for codes. To get this engine running right look here for diagnostic steps to take, go step by step paying attention to the highlighted notes that are specific to 94-5 stangs.
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
'but I don't have a surging idle' you say? The procedure will help you diagnose surging, stalling issues and save you time and money.
Jrichker and others put it together late one night in a secrete room at stangnet central, they were held hostage until they finished the checklist and only fed milk and cookies.
 
Last edited:
R

Road_Runna

10 Year Member
Dec 23, 2002
581
5
29
39
Ogden, UT
Visit site
General karthief said:
Well to tell you to replace this or clean that would be a waste of time and money. You need to methodically diagnose efi cars because the computer controls are based on sensor imput. Ignition components need to be in good condition, plugs, wires and distributor cap. Fuel pressure within specs and checking for codes. To get this engine running right look here for diagnostic steps to take, go step by step paying attention to the highlighted notes that are specific to 94-5 stangs.
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
'but I don't have a surging idle' you say? The procedure will help you diagnose surging, stalling issues and save you time and money.
Jrichker and others put it together late one night in a secrete room at stangnet central, they were held hostage until they finished the checklist and only fed mike and cookies.
Click to expand...
:lol:
 
jozsefsz

jozsefsz

5 Year Member
Aug 11, 2013
1,117
257
114
49
Cleveland OH Area
If it flat out stalls after you start it, and won't stay running, I'd suspect a vacuum leak. The surging idle checklist posted about will help you pinpoint the issue, but checking for broken / missing / disconnected vacuum lines is always a good idea before diving into deeper troubleshooting.
 
  • Useful
Reactions: General karthief
N

nicrui

New Member
Nov 21, 2019
3
0
1
25
Florida
Potomus Pete said:
It could be anything . Thats the problem. You need keep trying your different answers because its hard to say with your description . What people told you should produce a check engine light . Do you have one???
Click to expand...
The check engine light has been a problem in the car for years. It'll turn on and stay on for quite some time after getting work done to it or halfway through a drive it'll turn on and off within 5 minutes.
 
N

nicrui

New Member
Nov 21, 2019
3
0
1
25
Florida
General karthief said:
Well to tell you to replace this or clean that would be a waste of time and money. You need to methodically diagnose efi cars because the computer controls are based on sensor imput. Ignition components need to be in good condition, plugs, wires and distributor cap. Fuel pressure within specs and checking for codes. To get this engine running right look here for diagnostic steps to take, go step by step paying attention to the highlighted notes that are specific to 94-5 stangs.
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
'but I don't have a surging idle' you say? The procedure will help you diagnose surging, stalling issues and save you time and money.
Jrichker and others put it together late one night in a secrete room at stangnet central, they were held hostage until they finished the checklist and only fed milk and cookies.
Click to expand...
Thank you very much for the link, I'll be sure to take a look at it and try to see if this will help fix my issue!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A I'm trying to bend the rules of CARB laws. Please help me with your knowledge and wisdom 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
F Timing?I'm lost help please 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 28
C Hey All I'm New To This Sight And Reaching Out For Help Please. SVT Tech Forum 0
M How To Install 2004 Bumper Cover...i'm Confused, Please Help? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
1 My power seat on my 94 snapped, Which race seat--I'm lost please help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Similar threads
I'm trying to bend the rules of CARB laws. Please help me with your knowledge and wisdom
Timing?I'm lost help please
Hey All I'm New To This Sight And Reaching Out For Help Please.
How To Install 2004 Bumper Cover...i'm Confused, Please Help?
My power seat on my 94 snapped, Which race seat--I'm lost please help
Top Bottom