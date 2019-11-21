Please Help I'm Having Trouble with my 1994 Mustang GT 5.0

Hello,



I'm new here and saw that this was a community for people who own mustangs. I own a 1994 Ford Mustang GT 5.0. I haven't be able to use it because every time I start the car, it'll go dead almost immediately if I'm not hitting the accelerator or it'll run fine for a few minutes, then I'll have to brake at a light or stop sign and it'll go dead, reverting back to not wanting to stay on. I've gotten a few different answers as to what might be the problem but no ones been able to tell me what it actually could be. Have any of you had this problem before and if so how did you fix it? I had the distributor replaced almost 6 months ago and the oil changed just before it stopped running. I was told it could be the mass air flow sensor, or the camshaft position sensor, or even the idle control valve. I just want to get to the bottom of it and get it running again. Thanks for the help in advance.