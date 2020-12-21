Please help me out?!

Matty BONES

New Member
Dec 21, 2020
Crockett, CA
Hello fellow classic Mustang friends!
I need some help here: I’ve recently replaced the old 55 year old cluster wiring w a new loom, and for some odd reason it’s missing the wire for the cigar lighter?!
This is a big hiccup for me getting this situation checked off my list in moving forward. So is there any suggestions/tips/tricks/ideas in getting the cigar lighter working? (I don’t smoke, but I do need it for the recent addition of the emergency flasher unit) and would also like it to charge my phone when I’m out cruising. :)
Thanks in advance!
-Matty
 

wicked93gs

wicked93gs

10 Year Member
Sep 30, 2006
Nashville TN
The threaded stud on the back of the ignition switch will work for running power to your cigarette lighter....but if you wire it that way, it will only have power in accesory or start/run, not off...if you want it to have power in "off" you can splice into the yellow wire instead...but be aware, if you plan on running anything that draws heavy amperage you should run an in-line fuse rated appropriately.
 
