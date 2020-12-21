Please help me out?!

Hello fellow classic Mustang friends!I need some help here: I’ve recently replaced the old 55 year old cluster wiring w a new loom, and for some odd reason it’s missing the wire for the cigar lighter?!This is a big hiccup for me getting this situation checked off my list in moving forward. So is there any suggestions/tips/tricks/ideas in getting the cigar lighter working? (I don’t smoke, but I do need it for the recent addition of the emergency flasher unit) and would also like it to charge my phone when I’m out cruising.Thanks in advance!-Matty