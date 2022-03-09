please help my mustang wont come out of limp mode

S

sgtpepperthestang

New Member
Mar 9, 2022
1
0
1
17
mobile al
i have an s197 2008 mustang gt with multiple codes, p0141 and 161, p0152,p061b,p1000,and p2196 and 2198.
i have replaced o2 sensors on bank 1 and 2 (the front ones, i am gonna purachase mil eliminators for the cats 02s) i have replaced the throttle body, i have replaced the air filter with a nice knn stock filter. the problem i have is when i start the car it sounds kinda like its misfiring and when i let the clutch off and give it gas will die then jolt to 2k rpms and go (doesnt happen everytime though). the car will die when trying to start (not all the time but happens frequently). the car will be alright for a few minutes of driving but after awhile the wrench light will pop and i loose engine power. its not exactly limp mode though its more like a cut in power. can someome please show me what i need to fix? ive been trying to fix this for a month now.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Wrench light, limp mode, P060B, P2104, P2110
Replies
13
Views
3K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Kyle B
K
J
Please help!!!
Replies
4
Views
413
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
JiggaHawkin
J
M
Please Help, Experiencing Foxbody Issues
Replies
4
Views
369
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mikestang63
mikestang63
S
Misfire on Cylinder 5, thrown the whole parts store at it
Replies
1
Views
350
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
S
PLEASE HELP! 99 Cobra Throwing Lean Codes and Stalling During Cold Starts
Replies
1
Views
287
SVT Tech Forum
COramprat
COramprat
Top Bottom