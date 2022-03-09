please help my mustang wont come out of limp mode

i have an s197 2008 mustang gt with multiple codes, p0141 and 161, p0152,p061b,p1000,and p2196 and 2198.

i have replaced o2 sensors on bank 1 and 2 (the front ones, i am gonna purachase mil eliminators for the cats 02s) i have replaced the throttle body, i have replaced the air filter with a nice knn stock filter. the problem i have is when i start the car it sounds kinda like its misfiring and when i let the clutch off and give it gas will die then jolt to 2k rpms and go (doesnt happen everytime though). the car will die when trying to start (not all the time but happens frequently). the car will be alright for a few minutes of driving but after awhile the wrench light will pop and i loose engine power. its not exactly limp mode though its more like a cut in power. can someome please show me what i need to fix? ive been trying to fix this for a month now.