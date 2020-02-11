Please help my PCM is flooding my engine

My 86 hatch has been having a fuel problem. The PCM has been keeping the injector in Cyl. 8 open, effectively giving me poor gas mileage and a whole lot of fuel flooding the engine and saturating the oil. There's been a few modifications done, a slightly bigger cam, MAF conversion, cobra intake, EGR and smog delete, and an off-road h-pipe has been installed. and my future plans are to install different heads and intake. Possibly bump up the injectors to 24lbs. What options do I have for a new computer? Is the aftermarket better than an A9L?