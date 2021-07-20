Suspension PLEASE HELP power steering rack install

So I just finished up installing a new rack and pinion. Everything seemed fine until I went to turn the steering wheel before hooking up the tie rod ends. The steering shaft inside the car is making a horrible knocking sound when turning back and forth. This is an 89 with no airbag. Could the tag joint just not be seated all the way? Or did I mess something else up possibly? Like something in the steering wheel itself.??? Idk
 

