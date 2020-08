Hello I have a 1998 mustang gt 4.6, I’ve heard slot of names for this part but I go by return tube I managed to remove the original successfully and I bought the replacement but it doesn’t seem to fit like the old one, is is still usable ? And is there some kind of seal that I’m supposed to put at the nipple by the pump or just put the new one straight on, it cane as an “assembly” but only the tube