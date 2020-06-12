Please Help!! Shifting from 1st to 2nd

Howdy boys. Just bought a ‘17 3.7 6-speed and I’m having trouble smoothly shifting from 1st to 2nd. I’ve had manual cars before but this is my first manual mustang. I find that if I take off slowly then I can shift smoothly from 1st to 2nd but when ur at a light who has time to go that slow?

when I take off with a little more speed and get the rpm’s up to about 3500 and shift to second, the car starts to jerk. I try to let the rpm’s drop while I’ve got the clutch in but it takes so long and sometimes the car still jerks anyway. Are they any tunes/mods I can do to help shifting be a little smoother? Any advice from you guys can help!!
 

