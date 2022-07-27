Please Help!!! Spark Plug

D

DylanBurns45

New Member
Jul 26, 2022
1
0
0
20
Kansas City
Okay I own a Procharged P1-X e85 2018 Mustang GT. Currently took out all spark plugs since I noticed I was burning oil. Cylinder 7 and 8 were blackened and you could see oil on it and the rest were normal. When I noticed it driving I didn't whomp on it at all just drove it normal and it acted fine (definitely was scared driving it though with the significant smoke from tail pipes). What would the issue most likely be, are the cylinders hurt, leaky valve guide seal, fuel injectors inoperative, something with the vacuum line, ect... I don't have a clue where to start looking very new to this. I hope someone out here has been through this situation and has a answer for me so I can get this resolved. If you would like to see the car you can find it on tiktok at username lucids550.
 

nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,461
746
143
59
nevada
I don't tic tac so thats no help. But taking a compression test and leakdown test should tell you alot.
 
