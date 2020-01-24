PLEASE HELP!!!!!!

stangbro916

stangbro916

New Member
Feb 26, 2018
21
0
1
26
Hello everyone,
So I bought a 2001 Cobra with a blown motor and temporarily have put a 98 Mark Viii Motor in.
Everything is plugged up and she fires up as soon as you turn they key, then she shuts off immediately.
I PATS theft light cycles as it should, car shows mileage so computer appears to be talking I was able to plug OBD in and get a reading didn't get much for codes though as the car hasn't ran in months and computer hasn't been able to receive much to throw codes but it did communicate with the device. And for the split second she does start everything sounds healthy.
Has fuel pressure and injectors spray fine.
There is some issues vacuum wise but nothing that should cause the car to fall on it's face the way it does. Just some stuff that still needs to be buttoned up.
Unplugged MAF still didn't start. Unplugged and cleaned IAC still won't start. Has a new crankshaft position sensor. We're just kinda stumped and it's been a hell of a ride trying to get this swap done as it is which sucks because my last one was easy. The longtubes didn't help fitment though :p

Let me know what you guys think I should try I appreciate any help we can get at this point.

I broke my phone working on the car but I will try and post at least some picture.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Coolant eruption... car cranks but won’t start... HELP please! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
T YJ paint code please help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
H Help Please on 1999 Saleen front/rear shock/strut replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Please help if possible The Welcome Wagon 8
M Electrical issue please help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Similar threads
Coolant eruption... car cranks but won’t start... HELP please!
YJ paint code please help
Help Please on 1999 Saleen front/rear shock/strut replacement
Please help if possible
Electrical issue please help
Top Bottom