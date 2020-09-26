Hi mustang brothers! i have a 2005 ford mustang v6 that i bought as my first car at 19! It came from a dealer that bought it from an auction from an accident or something like that, I'm running into a huge problem.. now i know flooring a car is not good for the car but when i try to accelerate really fast my car speeds up to roughly 65 mph then goes into “ Fail, Safe Engine “ now i want to say now that i have changed my transmission fluid because i thought maybe that would have something to do with it, i also have the screaming demon coil pack and new spark plugs im just so confused, also ive never tooken it on the highway yet because im afraid it will go limp mode on the middle of the highway, but by the feels of it as long as i accelerate slowly i dont think it will do that fail safe thing its so weird, i also want to mention when my car is in idle it hesitates as if its misfiring and im pretty sure its because i cant get 1 of the spark plugs flushed into the engine‍Ive spent over $3000 customizing my car and this fail safe mode thing is the last thing thats wrong please help