Please help!

1

1996mach1

New Member
Jun 1, 2021
1
0
0
25
Honolulu
Hey everyone so I have a 2004 Mach 1 with just under 100k miles. Just recently my car started to make a crazy whinnying/grinding nose while im driving. It doesnt happen at neutral and it doesn’t happen when im revving. It happen in 2-5 once I hit about 3k rpm and will keep making this noice until i either pop it in neutral or let the rpms drop below 3k. Doesnt matter if the car is cold or warm, not that im ripping it when its cold. Im already planning in dropping the tranny this sunday and replacing the clutch and flywheel ect. But i cant figure out what this noice is that way i could buy the part and fix it while its down
 

