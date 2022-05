Ok a little information on my car 91 mustang 5.0 just rebuilt less than 500 miles ago had no problem until now I went out to start my car wouldn’t Start I messed with my distributor n turn it got timing up to 20 degrees n it starts but when I turn my distributor back down it goes down to 15 n then dies I used my noid light for my spark plug n it was like it lost spark at 15degress n dies every time