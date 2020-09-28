Please recommend me a MAF for this set up...

I am not planning on going supercharged or anything like that. Just a 300hp daily driver type of set up. I got the car from a guy and I can't be sure of everything but it appears he had a stock MAF on the 90mm intake elbow and the car runs like crap, throwing EGR and 'Too Lean' codes, fluctuating idle and dying. I have checked extensively for vacuum leaks but to no avail (I had a whole thread on it) so I have determined that the MAF situation is the next step in trouble shooting.



So, I either need to up/downgrade my intake set up or I am wondering if a tune might fix this. Supposedly it is running 21lb injectors too if that helps. Any suggestions or advice would be appreciated.