Plenty Fuel, No Spark. Car will not start

I am completely at loss right now on my current engine swap project. I got the motor in finally and just ready to hear the dang thing run lol. I will try to thoroughly explain everything I know.Late 2001 GT. After previous motor blew up, car sat for 1 month with battery disconnected. Motor was then removed and car sat for 4 months. Last night I finally got to turn the key and try to fire it up for the first time.Motor is getting plenty of fuel. Can hear the pump kicking on, and shrader valve was full of pressure. I can't get any spark. Car turns over fine but will not fire. I checked crank position sensor and codes. The only code I am getting is p0193 for fuel pressure sensor. This is the little module on the drivers side fuel rail. I did an egr delete on new motor, so the vacuum line associated with that fuel sensor is probably whats causing that code. Not sure about that one just my speculations... Some reading showed that code can cause crank with no start.Tried testing spark next. Wasn't getting any spark with plug contact on alternator. Was getting spark once or twice on battery terminal. Don't know what the deal is there.Other things are grounds. In the below picture I circled 2 grounds I dealt with when putting the new engine in. In the left circle you can see a bracket that broke off for the body to engine ground. The bracket broke off so I rerouted and used my own ground cable to a different bolt on that pump. The circle on the right is a ground from the starter and just seemed like the most natural spot.Can the antitheft system cause cranking but no start? What would be the light signal for that on the dash? I got the normal steady flash when car is off, completely off when on acc.Such a weird issue and I am sure its something obvious. Appreciate any help I can get I know this is a tough one lol.