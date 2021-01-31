Pls help!!! My 93 foxbody lx 2.3 won’t start

Good afternoon gents, so I’m having a problem getting my foxbody to start. It would turn on but I would have to jump it every time, then all a sudden it wouldn’t even start, I would hear a rapid clicking noise so I replaced the starter, when I disconnected the battery the positive terminal touched a metal piece and it popped and when I tried to start the car I wouldn’t even crank. Just a battery symbol would pop up on the dash when I would turn the ignition on and like a click sound. I replaced the starter ( the little gear wouldn’t pop out it would just spin), I also changed the starter relay and the battery

Is there a fuse or could it be the ignition switch?