Plugs, fuel rails and injectors

Going to have a lot of time on my hands with this COVID crap and thought I would seek out some opinions about Plugs, Fuel Rail and injector upgrades.

Which would be of the most benefit or would all or part be good. My 2008 GTCS is mildly modified ; Long tube headers, no cats, H pipe reduction pulley, K & N CAI, Air raid spacer and a custom tune. May also be doing a 60MM throttle body upgrade in the future. All opinions are awesome, I'm an old time carb and spark plug guy, this new tech stuff is a big learning experience for me.