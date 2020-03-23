Plugs, fuel rails and injectors

Dale GTCS

Dale GTCS

Member
Jun 23, 2019
10
2
13
66
London ohio
Going to have a lot of time on my hands with this COVID crap and thought I would seek out some opinions about Plugs, Fuel Rail and injector upgrades.
Which would be of the most benefit or would all or part be good. My 2008 GTCS is mildly modified ; Long tube headers, no cats, H pipe reduction pulley, K & N CAI, Air raid spacer and a custom tune. May also be doing a 60MM throttle body upgrade in the future. All opinions are awesome, I'm an old time carb and spark plug guy, this new tech stuff is a big learning experience for me.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D 01 GT Blew Spark Plug Now No Start Fuel Coming Out Exhaust 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 20
K Fuel Fuel injector plug Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Steve491 Expired Autolite Ht1 Plugs, Oil Filters, And Fuel Filter Engine and Power Adder 0
W Wet #8 Spark Plug, Fuel Dumping Out Exhaust Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
ADRENLN checkin spark plugs with removing fuel rails? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 17
Similar threads
01 GT Blew Spark Plug Now No Start Fuel Coming Out Exhaust
Fuel Fuel injector plug
Expired Autolite Ht1 Plugs, Oil Filters, And Fuel Filter
Wet #8 Spark Plug, Fuel Dumping Out Exhaust
checkin spark plugs with removing fuel rails?
Top Bottom