Plz Help! ‘88 Mustang will not idle and runs poorly

Hey guys. I’ve got an 88 Foxbody that I purchased a few months ago. The car ran alright but just didn’t seem to be getting enough air. So I ended up coverting to Mass Air and used the proper comp (A9L), but once I started the car it wouldn’t run with the meter hooked up. Ended up getting the ECU tested and it’s good, replaced IACV and ran the #s on the injectors to make sure they were 19s. They were mixed and matched from the idiot prior to me so I replaced them with a set of 19lb injectors but once I put the car back together, it still doesn’t want to idle or run. It will start up fine, idle for just a few seconds, and cut right back off. I can give it gas to keep running but it seems muffled. I’m beginning to wonder if it’s possible that O2 sensors might cause these types of issues. Any input would be great!
 

