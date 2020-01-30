plz help quarter windows!!!!!!

I have a few questions about restoring quarter windows. what brand of high build primmer do i use? what kind of course and grit sand paper? I recently got my first fox body mustang 1991 lx about a month ago and can’t stand the way the quarter windows look. could you guys run me threw the steps of what exactly to do and any tips or tricks and do’s or don’ts? I as well planned on leaving the quarter windows on to save the hassle of taking them off. I want to make sure i do them right and don’t make any mistakes. Thanks