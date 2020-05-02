Hi guys.



i want to upgrade my injector from 30 lbs to 42 lbs cause im gonna run a vortech v1 s trim

with notched piston and afr 185cc head and f303 cam + 1.6 rocker ratio.



i want to know .. i have a pms anderson .. can i setup my 42 lbs injector or i will need the maf it goes with it or i can keep my 30lbs maf a play with the pms ?



thanks im new with pms anderson