ChuckFoxLx
New Member
-
Apr 16, 2020
-
- 9
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 29
Hi guys.
i want to upgrade my injector from 30 lbs to 42 lbs cause im gonna run a vortech v1 s trim
with notched piston and afr 185cc head and f303 cam + 1.6 rocker ratio.
i want to know .. i have a pms anderson .. can i setup my 42 lbs injector or i will need the maf it goes with it or i can keep my 30lbs maf a play with the pms ?
thanks im new with pms anderson
