Digital Tuning Pms anderson

ChuckFoxLx

ChuckFoxLx

New Member
Apr 16, 2020
9
0
1
29
G5b1v9
Hi guys.

i want to upgrade my injector from 30 lbs to 42 lbs cause im gonna run a vortech v1 s trim
with notched piston and afr 185cc head and f303 cam + 1.6 rocker ratio.

i want to know .. i have a pms anderson .. can i setup my 42 lbs injector or i will need the maf it goes with it or i can keep my 30lbs maf a play with the pms ?

thanks im new with pms anderson
 

