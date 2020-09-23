PO401 - sensor code

Fast Ronald
Sep 13, 2020
- 9
- 1
- 13
- 69
My EGR pressure sensor seems to have started acting up. Have heard the aluminum in the corrodes or valve leaks. Does everyone have a favorite brand to use as a replacement? Ford? - auto parts brand?
