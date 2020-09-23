PO401 - sensor code

Fast Ronald

Fast Ronald

Member
Sep 13, 2020
9
1
13
69
Illinois
My EGR pressure sensor seems to have started acting up. Have heard the aluminum in the corrodes or valve leaks. Does everyone have a favorite brand to use as a replacement? Ford? - auto parts brand?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C 94 3.8 cam position sensor wiring? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
MLB Lots of sensor errors 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
C Engine Can’t find oil pressure sensor? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
Z PO128 Thermostat code help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Mass Air Flow Sensor Screen 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
J Looking for 2005 GT OBD2 idle sensor reading 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
G Sct 90 maf sensor 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
TOOLOW91 Drivetrain Transmission Temp Sensor Location Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T No power to the MAF Sensor 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Engine lost ignition module that mounts under the MAF sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
ragtop88 Electrical Low Coolant Sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
0 Replace o2 sensors or not? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
silverlx50 Engine Does anyone have a picture of the O2 sensor harness orange ground wire? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
africansnowowl TPS sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
sac95gf 95 gt abs sensor compatibility 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
fredfifty Engine Low Oil Sensor Gasket Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Throttle Position Sensor Testing SVO 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 6
G ECT sensor reading SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
2007_Crown_Vic Engine Oil Level Sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Jason Roberts O2 Simulators put on a 1994 GT 5.0 do they hurt the car or are they useful even though the 94 GT only had 2 O2 sensors and they were before the cats 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
91GTstroked Engine Mounting map sensor in car? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
beyondEOD Fuel Pressure Sensor with Megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
toco004 Electrical Innovate Motorsports gauge sensor question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B Missing coolant sensor 4.6 2v SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
D 89 mustang 5.0 speed sensor hookup questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
rdtavape O2 sensor question - Need wire diagram / Have Chiltons SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
W Ran over tire on interstate, o2 sensor 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Nightstang00 Digital Tuning Coolant Temperature Sensor Microsquirt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
J 1990 saleen ACT and ECT sensor location Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
mustang70 Wheel Sensor Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
J Heated Exhaust Sensor Question Other Auto Tech 1
D Oxygen sensor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
5 Crankshaft or camshaft position sensor? Car stalls. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
W 88 2.3 air charge temp sensor 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
Eilermoon P0403 Error Code 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
9 How do i re-sync the Camshaft position Sensor SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
k19driver Engine ACT Code 54 "Sensor circuit open" Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
A O2 sensor removal help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
J Engine 93 lx 2.3l runs terrible 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 9
wolfheads 2005 mustang gt Throttle position sensor 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G Brakes Brake fluid sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
91GTstroked Engine Code 29 vehicle speed sensor question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
ChillPhatCat Cold Start Issue... ACT Sensor? '89 LX 2.3L 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 27
JMGlasgow WTB/Trade WTB factory EGR valve and sensor Engine and Power Adder 5
revhead347 Install Daytona Sensors CD-1 Ignition Mustang Fox SN95 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
D **HELP NEEDED** O2 PIGTAIL WIRES 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D **HELP NEEDED** O2 Sensor Wiring Guide 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Sve 75mm throttle body throttle position sensor bushing. The Welcome Wagon 5
Wilky-Medusa 2.0 Pip sensor Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
wolfheads Sensor? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
Similar threads
Top Bottom