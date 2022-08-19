JHFC



If you are worried about NVH then stick to stock stuff.

EVERYTHING is a compromise.

Like asking if a certain muffler is to loud. Really? By what definition?

You want more power, well guess what, there is usually a little bit of a downside to that. Sometimes a big downside.

You want a better handling car? Well, the ride quality is probably not going to be as nice as stock.

On and on and on.

Here is the thing, your definition of NVH, and what is acceptable is probably different than my definition. Same goes to ride quality, exhaust sound, what is acceptable for "streetable" power ect ect.

My guess is that my opinion is of no use to you, which is fine. What I am willing to live with in a street car is probably beyond your acceptance level.

What I, or anyone else can convey to you, is tainted by personal preference. What you find acceptable, maybe someone else thinks is to harsh, or to soft.

So asking for opinions on Poly mounts is fraught with too many variables. What works on my car may not work on your car. Why? Because materials change, manufacturing processes change, the way my car is built is probably different than your car. Someone who does not know how to install components properly can completely mess up how that component works. More issues are caused by poor workmanship (installation) than poor quality components.

So, short answer is this. Poly mounts have more NVH than stock mounts but less than solid mounts.



Like everything else car related...It Depends.