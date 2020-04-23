Pop and bang tunes...... best and safest way to make them?

i got asked a question the other day and i had no real good answer.. so i figured why not start a thread about it... Pop and bang tuning..



sounds dumb i know but some ppl like the Loud pops bangs and booms on decel and id like to kno the best and safest way to make it happen..

i know you can lean out the lower map cells and make it pop that way.. but what about timing wise? what would you do to make it pop and bang on decel safetly.. im wondering if anyone has done this before and can shed some light on this weird loud subject LOL... cause i wouldnt mind making some pops and bangs while coasting lol..