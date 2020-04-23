Pop and bang tunes...... best and safest way to make them?

Blucifer99

Blucifer99

I only understand every 3rd word
Jul 15, 2018
451
30
38
36
Port Mcnicoll Ontario
i got asked a question the other day and i had no real good answer.. so i figured why not start a thread about it... Pop and bang tuning..

sounds dumb i know but some ppl like the Loud pops bangs and booms on decel and id like to kno the best and safest way to make it happen..
i know you can lean out the lower map cells and make it pop that way.. but what about timing wise? what would you do to make it pop and bang on decel safetly.. im wondering if anyone has done this before and can shed some light on this weird loud subject LOL... cause i wouldnt mind making some pops and bangs while coasting lol..
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Popping noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
2 2015 GT - Popping noise backing up or going forward from stop & sharp turn 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
H 65 289 spark plug gap/popping! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
paddyrk Digital Tuning 1991-exhaust crackles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
R Bang! Grind! Crunch! Pop! ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Popping noise
2015 GT - Popping noise backing up or going forward from stop & sharp turn
65 289 spark plug gap/popping!
Digital Tuning 1991-exhaust crackles
Bang! Grind! Crunch! Pop! ?
Top Bottom