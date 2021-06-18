Engine Popping at idle, acceleration, immediate start up Hesitation and now doesnt wanna start

D

Devin3v

New Member
Jun 16, 2021
1
0
0
18
Rohnert Park California
Here's the full story:

The clutch blew on my 07 gt and I replaced it along with some long tube headers, O/R h pipe, and custom charge motion delete plates where I sealed the holes myself. The car 3 days after being completely back together started popping and getting worse by the day. It got to the point where it would pop at idle especially on cold starts and felt like it had absolutely no power similar to the time my timing was off. Now the car will barely start without cranking for 5 seconds and holding the gas all the way down. All O2s properly extended, no codes, no vaccum lines broken or loose, no exhaust leaks (if any very very minor), tuned by Lito which he can only say to check all leaks, injectors, coils, plugs. Plugs looked good enough, replaced the injectors, I resecured all electrical connectors for inj/coils with a new tune from Lito, only thing left is to replace the coils which are factory, replace plugs for the hell of it and they had some oil on them, do a compression test, and check the valve train for off timing or broken parts. It's also worth noting that I'm going to get a catch can due to the high level of oil coming out of the crank case. Im kind of at a loss for what could be causing this much of an issue, any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

zack2001
Engine LTFT at 1.24% at idle, throwing a stored P0174 code
Replies
0
Views
122
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
zack2001
zack2001
J
Engine New problem, hesitating on acceleration and hard starting
Replies
27
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Driver460sz
First fire up non start
Replies
7
Views
387
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Driver460sz
Driver460sz
Jmack82
Engine P0345, P0300, P0305 low oil pressure/ stalling
Replies
13
Views
403
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Jmack82
Jmack82
S
94 Mustang idle issue
Replies
1
Views
173
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
rockyracoon
R
Top Bottom