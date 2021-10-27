For Sale POR15 rust preventative paint, black - 4 quarts

POR15 rust preventative paint, black - 4 quarts

photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl

$180
Georgetown, TX

Brand new, never opened. I bought it new in early 2003 for a project that never materialized. I'm selling all of the parts -- all new -- for a 408 small block Ford build, plus some tools and Fox Mustang chassis parts: Mustang Parts and Tools

All parts have been stored in the dry climate of Midland, TX.

Please see my other listings or ask about other parts you're interested in!

Cort
 

