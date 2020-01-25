Porting heads diy yes or no?

Reading around, I see both sides saying go for it and diy porting and polish PI heads. And also people saying don't because you could mess it up bad. I'm just trying to port match my gaskets and smooth down casting marks inside the intake runners. This is for a forced induction build, which I feel has more wiggle room then N/A applications. Can people with experience chime in, who have self ported with success or tried to port and been a disaster?
 

If you are just going to smooth out the casting ridges, smooth out the runners and gasket match you should be gtg. I wouldn't try to actually port unless you really know what you are doing.
 
