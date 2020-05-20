Possible automatic transmission problem?

S

Skottieswift

New Member
May 20, 2020
1
0
1
32
Canada
I recently purchased a 92 LX 5.0 hatchback. It's been driving fine for the past two weeks and I just recently got rotors machined down, front brake pads changed, and rear shocks replaced. Today I was driving as usual and came to a stop at an intersection. I slowed as I approached the intersection and it seemed to stop rather abruptly. When the light changed I pressed on the gas and the tires spun but it took a few seconds before the car finally moved forward. It's only happened the one time but I'm not sure what could cause the problem. The shifter appeared to be between drive and overdrive since when I touched it, it moved a alittle bit and clicked into place. Any ideas? The mechanic said there's a slow leak and the transmission seal is gonna need to be replaced eventually but should be good for awhile.
 

