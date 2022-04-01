I have an engine out of a 93 automatic. This is a california car and everything is stock. I have been running this engine for 24 years with absolutely no problems. Until... I got a 41 code. Come to find out the O2 harness was melted and melted the wires together in a dead short. I fixed the harness but can't get the code to clear. (Well technically it clears, but it comes right back).I opened the ECU and looked at the board for obvious marks. I did not see anything on the board for Pin 29, but there is a spot that looks like a possible burn mark near it and it's bridging three traces. Before I get out a sharp instrument and scratch off the mark to isolate the traces, can you guys look at my pictures and tell me if what I am seeing is normal? on the back of the board I drew an arrow simulating where the suspect burn mark would run. on the front of the board I circled the suspect mark. I'm curious because I don't see anything wrong on the back. So is this mark normal?Thank