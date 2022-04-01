Electrical Possible burn mark on computer motherboard

Nov 16, 2019
Southern California
I have an engine out of a 93 automatic. This is a california car and everything is stock. I have been running this engine for 24 years with absolutely no problems. Until... I got a 41 code. Come to find out the O2 harness was melted and melted the wires together in a dead short. I fixed the harness but can't get the code to clear. (Well technically it clears, but it comes right back).

I opened the ECU and looked at the board for obvious marks. I did not see anything on the board for Pin 29, but there is a spot that looks like a possible burn mark near it and it's bridging three traces. Before I get out a sharp instrument and scratch off the mark to isolate the traces, can you guys look at my pictures and tell me if what I am seeing is normal? on the back of the board I drew an arrow simulating where the suspect burn mark would run. on the front of the board I circled the suspect mark. I'm curious because I don't see anything wrong on the back. So is this mark normal?

Does not look burned to me in the first 2 pics. The final pic, i can't really tell. Need a few more views of that.


Did you replace the O2 sensors after the harness melted? I would. For a code 41, the first thing I would try is to swap the two O2 sensors side to side and see if the Code 41 becomes a code 91. If it does, replace the sensor. If it doesn't, then it's a wiring/ecu issue.
 
Thanks Mike I'll try to get a better view. The mark is black not silver. But it's under the coating so for all I know it really is silver. As far as replacing parts

I put in a new right side O2 sensor.
I unplugged the left side sensor and it set a code 91 verifying the left sensor is working fine.
I swapped the harness side to side the 41 code remains telling me that my new sensor is working or the code would have turned into to a 91. Also the 41 remaining on the verified working left side tells me the harness or ECU is suspect.
I have not yet run continuity check on the harness to see if there is a second short somewhere else in the harness.
I opened the ECU and the only thing I can find is that black mark that I circled in the third picture.
 
