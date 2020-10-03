Possible clutch going out again

Hi guys, Jared here again. I just got my A/C issue fixed and now after burning rubber the majority of the way home in celebration, I'm getting some very loud and weird squeaking/scratchy noise coming from the clutch area. When I pushed in the clutch at the shop it felt kind of weird.



So, long story short. My clutch went out a couple years back after never having to replace it. I went to autozone and got the cheapest kit I could find and had a shade tree mechanic fix it "I know dumb". I was short on time and money. Anyways, now after probably less than 1k miles something is going badly wrong. What are you guys thinking? Throw-out bearing? Pilot bearing? This time I will be doing the clutch swap/fix so any advice would be greatly appreciated.



P.S. My clutch fork seemed like it had a lot of play in it before putting the clutch cable in it. Don't know if that is normal or not and I would frequently hear popping noises like the cable was slightly coming out of the fork and popping back in.



-MANY THANKS