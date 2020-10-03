Possible clutch going out again

1

1995Beast

Member
Apr 27, 2018
12
1
13
29
Gulfport, MS
Hi guys, Jared here again. I just got my A/C issue fixed and now after burning rubber the majority of the way home in celebration, I'm getting some very loud and weird squeaking/scratchy noise coming from the clutch area. When I pushed in the clutch at the shop it felt kind of weird.

So, long story short. My clutch went out a couple years back after never having to replace it. I went to autozone and got the cheapest kit I could find and had a shade tree mechanic fix it "I know dumb". I was short on time and money. Anyways, now after probably less than 1k miles something is going badly wrong. What are you guys thinking? Throw-out bearing? Pilot bearing? This time I will be doing the clutch swap/fix so any advice would be greatly appreciated.

P.S. My clutch fork seemed like it had a lot of play in it before putting the clutch cable in it. Don't know if that is normal or not and I would frequently hear popping noises like the cable was slightly coming out of the fork and popping back in.

-MANY THANKS
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Habu135

Habu135

Advanced Member
Jan 10, 2019
615
387
73
40
California
1995Beast said:
Hi guys, Jared here again. I just got my A/C issue fixed and now after burning rubber the majority of the way home in celebration, I'm getting some very loud and weird squeaking/scratchy noise coming from the clutch area. When I pushed in the clutch at the shop it felt kind of weird.

So, long story short. My clutch went out a couple years back after never having to replace it. I went to autozone and got the cheapest kit I could find and had a shade tree mechanic fix it "I know dumb". I was short on time and money. Anyways, now after probably less than 1k miles something is going badly wrong. What are you guys thinking? Throw-out bearing? Pilot bearing? This time I will be doing the clutch swap/fix so any advice would be greatly appreciated.

P.S. My clutch fork seemed like it had a lot of play in it before putting the clutch cable in it. Don't know if that is normal or not and I would frequently hear popping noises like the cable was slightly coming out of the fork and popping back in.

-MANY THANKS
Click to expand...
Get in the Zone. Autozone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Clutch chirping/knocking??
Replies
17
Views
879
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
Scott7512
Drivetrain Clutch adjustment??
Replies
5
Views
369
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
JMGlasgow
JMGlasgow
ngiotta
Violent shaking in when taking off.
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
ngiotta
ngiotta
kiddiccarus
Question: Can You Burn Up a Bran New Clutch in 1 day, like in 2 hours (Answer: Yes)
Replies
5
Views
662
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
L
Need Help with Clutch/Cable
Replies
25
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom