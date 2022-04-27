Possible faulty injector driver?

96 Cobra 4.6 4v, have had a longstanding intermittent issue where I have power issues / cutting out at over 6k rpm. Video of the issue with fuel pressure test: 1st gear, half throttle or LESS pull
View: https://youtu.be/Uji7Ox0ioSI
You may have to turn up the volume to really hear the slight-to-moderate cut outs at 6k-ish or so RPM.
I have either verified, or replaced the following in the last year:
In the last 1 - 2 weeks:
- Fuel pressure OK
- Fuel pump strainer
- Fuel tank entirely pulled and cleaned
- Fuel rails pulled and cleaned
- Fuel pressure regulator
- Fuel filter
- Fuel pump 12v power is solid
- Fuel pump flow test at rails (right around 1 gal from supply line, half a gal from rail at return)
- New injectors (60# with tune) cleaned and flow tested (redneck style)
- Plugs brand new, NGK TR55, gapped at .054" but dropping gap to .035" after tonight.
- Coil packs from Autozone, duralast iirc
- Battery (completely died, replaced)
- MAF (for testing original MAF)
- Air filter
- Tested and verified NO intake leaks
- Found out my rings are RIP lol
- Cam and crank pos sensors replaced
- Custom tuning by well known mustang tuner
In the last 3 - 6 months:
- Alternator, from LMR
- Alternator power wire
- O2 sensors, replaced them with brand new ones the other day to verify their integrity, checked good so put back old.
- Plug wires, motorcraft 8mm
- Dropped k member to replace exhaust manifold gaskets in case of exhaust leaks
- Removed EGR, capped everything off, tuned out
- Aquired Moates Quarterhorse and mounted on ECU
- Walbro 255lph pump
Now that has lead me to digging deeper and I do not know where to turn to for knowledge on ECU related things such as injector driver that I am suspecting next. I recently aquired a uScope that I'm going to check the injectors with during the 6k+ window where break ups happen. I have video proof of fuel pressure being steady during the window, which I am replicating in 1st gear at half throttle or less. (
View: https://youtu.be/Uji7Ox0ioSI
)
This issue only happens at heavy load 6k+ RPM and is intermittent. It is not the same pattern every time. After replacing crank + cam sensor, which is purely coincidence, I had a smooth RPM up to redline. The very next one had slight cut outs. Does anyone have any other ideas, and can help educate on the ECU some? Thanks in advance.
View: https://youtu.be/Uji7Ox0ioSI
You may have to turn up the volume to really hear the slight-to-moderate cut outs at 6k-ish or so RPM.
I have either verified, or replaced the following in the last year:
In the last 1 - 2 weeks:
- Fuel pressure OK
- Fuel pump strainer
- Fuel tank entirely pulled and cleaned
- Fuel rails pulled and cleaned
- Fuel pressure regulator
- Fuel filter
- Fuel pump 12v power is solid
- Fuel pump flow test at rails (right around 1 gal from supply line, half a gal from rail at return)
- New injectors (60# with tune) cleaned and flow tested (redneck style)
- Plugs brand new, NGK TR55, gapped at .054" but dropping gap to .035" after tonight.
- Coil packs from Autozone, duralast iirc
- Battery (completely died, replaced)
- MAF (for testing original MAF)
- Air filter
- Tested and verified NO intake leaks
- Found out my rings are RIP lol
- Cam and crank pos sensors replaced
- Custom tuning by well known mustang tuner
In the last 3 - 6 months:
- Alternator, from LMR
- Alternator power wire
- O2 sensors, replaced them with brand new ones the other day to verify their integrity, checked good so put back old.
- Plug wires, motorcraft 8mm
- Dropped k member to replace exhaust manifold gaskets in case of exhaust leaks
- Removed EGR, capped everything off, tuned out
- Aquired Moates Quarterhorse and mounted on ECU
- Walbro 255lph pump
Now that has lead me to digging deeper and I do not know where to turn to for knowledge on ECU related things such as injector driver that I am suspecting next. I recently aquired a uScope that I'm going to check the injectors with during the 6k+ window where break ups happen. I have video proof of fuel pressure being steady during the window, which I am replicating in 1st gear at half throttle or less. (
View: https://youtu.be/Uji7Ox0ioSI
)
This issue only happens at heavy load 6k+ RPM and is intermittent. It is not the same pattern every time. After replacing crank + cam sensor, which is purely coincidence, I had a smooth RPM up to redline. The very next one had slight cut outs. Does anyone have any other ideas, and can help educate on the ECU some? Thanks in advance.