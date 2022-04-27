Possible faulty injector driver?

96 Cobra 4.6 4v, have had a longstanding intermittent issue where I have power issues / cutting out at over 6k rpm. Video of the issue with fuel pressure test:You may have to turn up the volume to really hear the slight-to-moderate cut outs at 6k-ish or so RPM.I have either verified, or replaced the following in the last year:In the last 1 - 2 weeks:- Fuel pressure OK- Fuel pump strainer- Fuel tank entirely pulled and cleaned- Fuel rails pulled and cleaned- Fuel pressure regulator- Fuel filter- Fuel pump 12v power is solid- Fuel pump flow test at rails- New injectors (60# with tune) cleaned and flow tested (redneck style)- Plugs brand new, NGK TR55, gapped at .054" but dropping gap to .035" after tonight.- Coil packs from Autozone, duralast iirc- Battery (completely died, replaced)- MAF (for testing original MAF)- Air filter- Tested and verified NO intake leaks- Found out my rings are RIP lol- Cam and crank pos sensors replaced- Custom tuning by well known mustang tunerIn the last 3 - 6 months:- Alternator, from LMR- Alternator power wire- O2 sensors, replaced them with brand new ones the other day to verify their integrity, checked good so put back old.- Plug wires, motorcraft 8mm- Dropped k member to replace exhaust manifold gaskets in case of exhaust leaks- Removed EGR, capped everything off, tuned out- Aquired Moates Quarterhorse and mounted on ECU- Walbro 255lph pumpNow that has lead me to digging deeper and I do not know where to turn to for knowledge on ECU related things such as injector driver that I am suspecting next. I recently aquired a uScope that I'm going to check the injectors with during the 6k+ window where break ups happen. I have video proof of fuel pressure being steady during the window, which I am replicating in 1st gear at half throttle or less. (This issue only happens at heavy load 6k+ RPM and is intermittent. It is not the same pattern every time. After replacing crank + cam sensor, which is purely coincidence, I had a smooth RPM up to redline. The very next one had slight cut outs. Does anyone have any other ideas, and can help educate on the ECU some? Thanks in advance.