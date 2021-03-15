Possible ignition problem ( very hesitant weak motor )

Hello, I have a 1994 mustang gt 5.0. I have been getting car ready to be daily driven and this motor is super weak. Its super hesitant on the low end and suddenly picks up power at the end of the rpm band. I'm suspecting ignition trouble weak coil, tfi sensor, hall effect sensor. The car backfires and gets terrible fuel economy, light white smoke out the tail pipe when under load, hard to start takes roughly 4 to 5 cranks. When I say this motor is weak I mean weak I was just trying to get up 40 from a stop and I had to floor it to stay with a jetta just normally driving. I couldn't spin a tire if I tired. At first I suspected a fuel delivery issue because of the uneven idle along with the other problems, but there is no sputtering or jolting I can notice. I'd love a little insight. If I can't get any specific answer I'll have to resort to getting all the listed thing above replaced. ( also spark plugs are new, when first replaced the motor ran a little stronger and it has died out again )
 

Ok, here ya go:
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
Do the list step by step, don't skip around. Take notes, test on friday. Seriously, take notes and be aware the 94-5 are a little different than the 93 and older 5.0 stuff so it's highlighted. This will show you how to correctly preform test procedures and how some things work.
If you have any questions post them here.
 
Thanks for the timely responses, the people on this forum are awesome. I really appreciate it
 
