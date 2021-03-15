Possible ignition problem ( very hesitant weak motor )

Hello, I have a 1994 mustang gt 5.0. I have been getting car ready to be daily driven and this motor is super weak. Its super hesitant on the low end and suddenly picks up power at the end of the rpm band. I'm suspecting ignition trouble weak coil, tfi sensor, hall effect sensor. The car backfires and gets terrible fuel economy, light white smoke out the tail pipe when under load, hard to start takes roughly 4 to 5 cranks. When I say this motor is weak I mean weak I was just trying to get up 40 from a stop and I had to floor it to stay with a jetta just normally driving. I couldn't spin a tire if I tired. At first I suspected a fuel delivery issue because of the uneven idle along with the other problems, but there is no sputtering or jolting I can notice. I'd love a little insight. If I can't get any specific answer I'll have to resort to getting all the listed thing above replaced. ( also spark plugs are new, when first replaced the motor ran a little stronger and it has died out again )