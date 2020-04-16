Possible new owner 4th gen

Hello everyone! I have found a local 02 v6 convertible stang I am possibly looking at getting. Here are some stats on it, I would like your input if possible:

v6
86,000 miles
Convertible top needs replaced $1000 for a shop to do it.
Windshield needs replaced $400
A/C doesn't kick on when turned on, but blows pretty cold air ?????
Will need tires $400
Needs new battery $100
Body looks good, clear title, electronics work (radio/windows/doors/top)

With that being said, what would be a decent price to offer? Knowing it needs all this work. Not necessarily want to buy to flip, as I'm currently trying to sell my Wrangler and get into a different convertible. The mustang drove and rode great, no weird noises or shifting issues. I just think its been neglected.
 

Welcome to Stangnet

Do you have any pictures? Because that will help determine the price. I would not give more than 3k in the way you described it in words.
I have a Vert and HATE them LOL. I cant find an idiot to sell it too though.

I should clarify, this is a bank repo, in bad cosmetic shape. I've offered $600, and he is talking with the loan manager to see. Sounds like I "may" have it at that price. No pics yet, but if it goes through then I will post some.

Why do you not like the convertible?

I found a youtube video of a kee auto top, doesn't seem to be TOO bad, just time consuming. I replaced the top on my wrangler, so I think I can do this one as well, just take my time. All in all, if I can get it and replace everything for around $1,500 I think I'll be good with that. Then decide if I want to keep it, give it to my girl to drive, or my parents, or sell and maybe make a little.
 
