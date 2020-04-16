Possible new owner 4th gen

Bosgarage57
Hello everyone! I have found a local 02 v6 convertible stang I am possibly looking at getting. Here are some stats on it, I would like your input if possible:
v6
86,000 miles
Convertible top needs replaced $1000 for a shop to do it.
Windshield needs replaced $400
A/C doesn't kick on when turned on, but blows pretty cold air ?????
Will need tires $400
Needs new battery $100
Body looks good, clear title, electronics work (radio/windows/doors/top)
With that being said, what would be a decent price to offer? Knowing it needs all this work. Not necessarily want to buy to flip, as I'm currently trying to sell my Wrangler and get into a different convertible. The mustang drove and rode great, no weird noises or shifting issues. I just think its been neglected.
With that being said, what would be a decent price to offer? Knowing it needs all this work. Not necessarily want to buy to flip, as I'm currently trying to sell my Wrangler and get into a different convertible. The mustang drove and rode great, no weird noises or shifting issues. I just think its been neglected.