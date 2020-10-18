Random question. I bought Mustang in March of this year (87 GT Convertible) and pretty much drive it only on nice days. I had it out yesterday morning when it was a bit cool out. I noticed when I came back and pulled it into my garage what seemed like a small cloud coming from my right front wheel, similar to what you see when oil touches the exhaust manifold. Since I got the car, after I drive it, my garage smells a bit like it does when I use my two-stroke weed trimmer, so I'm thinking that I might be burning some oil somewhere? I also have a slight backfire when hitting the gas. Not sure if the two are connected somehow. Other than that, I don't notice any performance issues when out driving.