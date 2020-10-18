Engine Possible Oil Burning?

Random question. I bought Mustang in March of this year (87 GT Convertible) and pretty much drive it only on nice days. I had it out yesterday morning when it was a bit cool out. I noticed when I came back and pulled it into my garage what seemed like a small cloud coming from my right front wheel, similar to what you see when oil touches the exhaust manifold. Since I got the car, after I drive it, my garage smells a bit like it does when I use my two-stroke weed trimmer, so I'm thinking that I might be burning some oil somewhere? I also have a slight backfire when hitting the gas. Not sure if the two are connected somehow. Other than that, I don't notice any performance issues when out driving.
 

HemiRick

HemiRick

Active Member
Jun 28, 2020
121
22
28
57
Memphis TN
Was the wheel hot. Brakes may be hanging up, causing the brakes to get hot and smoke. Does the smoke smell bad? Brakes have a distinct smell.
 
I took it out earlier today and looked for obvious leaks in the area where I saw it. Didn't see anything except for the usual dirt in some places, but nothing that would lead me to think of an active leak - no sheen on any of the surfaces and ironically enough, I couldn't get the issue to replicate.
 
