Possible PATS problem

I got a 2000 gt 5 speed. Guy got rid of it because he got tired of messing with it. Car has a new motor with less than 5k on it and is unreliable to start. Ford had diagnosed that the gauge cluster was faulty so got a new one, programmed it and drove it back from the dealership, parked it and it wouldn’t start the next day. Drug it back to the dealership and replaced the PCM, programmed it and drove it back home, next day wouldn’t start. Tried a new CCRM and nothing. It will turn over but won’t fire. Fuel pump won’t even kick on. Keys were supposedly reprogrammed during both trips to the dealership. All this is in a weeks span. Anybody have any suggestions besides letting a scrap yard fix it?
 

