Hey guys, spent all yesterday trying to get my c4 mounted up to the 351w and it was just not going in.. having issues getting them to line up properly. I am about ready to attempt it again today but i was curious if i took out my rad if there would be enough clearance to throw the engine and trans in at the same time so i could join them together outside the car or if its going to be just as much messing around. Thanks in advance!