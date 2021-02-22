Post up your 363 head/cam/intake setup - looking for idle quality!

Looking to put together a 363, and my goal is: maximum power without sacrificing a good quality idle. I can tolerate something choppier than stock, but this will be a daily driver and I don't want to be annoyed with drive-ability issues and I don't want it to sound like a dragster. I'll be going EFI w/ MAF, intake manifold not decided yet, and rest of the motor something like this: https://www.shafiroff.com/ford-pump-gas-engine/363-ford-hhr-pump-gas-engine.php

Have already sought the advice of experts, who have subjective things to say like "you're gonna love the idle" or "it's not too bad"- then I'll pull some sound clips from youtube and, while they do vary, so far have all sounded like more than I want.

I have looked at cams such as the XFI248HR-14 and XE282HR (rec by Comp, given the same constraints stated here). I think I would be happy with the power of these, based on the simulations i'm doing in DynoSim6, but most of the examples on youtube sound over the top.

Anyone who has had success with a similar quest, or has their 363 h/c/i setup documented and can post up a sound clip and comments on drive-ability (vacuum etc), would much appreciate.

