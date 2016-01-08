15GTrob
Official S550 Track Times!
Post your times and, upload your Time slips, pictures, and Videos of your passes!
*~*~* TEMPLATE *~*~*
Year, Model, Trim, Options:
Transmission:
Modifications:
R/T...................
60'....................
330'..................
660'..................
660’ mph..........
1000'................
1320'................
1320’ mph........
Name and Location of the track:
Date of pass:
Weather conditions: (include Density Altitude, if known):
*~*~*EXAMPLE*~*~*
Year, Model, Trim, Options: 2015, GT, 300A, PP
Transmission: Manual 6 MT82
Modifications: Supercharger Novi2200, 3.8" pulley, ID1000 injectors, Vortech Maxflow BAP, Vortech Maxflow Race Bypass Valve, MBRP Street Cat back, DSS 800 HP Axles, DSS Aluminum Driveshaft, Nitto NT05R 315-35-20 Drag Radials on 20"x10" PP wheels, Redline Hood struts.
R/T................... .132
60'....................2.032
330'..................5.288
660'..................7.856
660’ mph..........99.72
1000'................10.069
1320'................11.882
1320’ mph........125.15
Name and Location of the track: Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida
Date of pass: 1-7-2016
Weather conditions: (include Density Altitude, if known): 269 Feet DA 99.22%
I was able to run my new setup down the track finally. My best pass was 11.88 @ 125. Still room to improve the 60' @2.0 but this was the first time I've ran a car with sticky tires. I can't wait to go back and dial in my launch and tire pressure.
