Resource Discussion Post Your S550 Track Times Here

Official S550 Track Times!
Post your times and, upload your Time slips, pictures, and Videos of your passes!
*~*~* TEMPLATE *~*~*
Year, Model, Trim, Options:
Transmission:
Modifications:
R/T...................
60'....................
330'..................
660'..................
660’ mph..........
1000'................
1320'................
1320’ mph........
Name and Location of the track:
Date of pass:
Weather conditions: (include Density Altitude, if known):
*~*~*EXAMPLE*~*~*
Year, Model, Trim, Options: 2015, GT, 300A, PP
Transmission: Manual 6 MT82
Modifications: Supercharger Novi2200, 3.8" pulley, ID1000 injectors, Vortech Maxflow BAP, Vortech Maxflow Race Bypass Valve, MBRP Street Cat back, DSS 800 HP Axles, DSS Aluminum Driveshaft, Nitto NT05R 315-35-20 Drag Radials on 20"x10" PP wheels, Redline Hood struts.
R/T................... .132
60'....................2.032
330'..................5.288
660'..................7.856
660’ mph..........99.72
1000'................10.069
1320'................11.882
1320’ mph........125.15
Name and Location of the track: Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida
Date of pass: 1-7-2016
Weather conditions: (include Density Altitude, if known): 269 Feet DA 99.22%
I was able to run my new setup down the track finally. My best pass was 11.88 @ 125. Still room to improve the 60' @2.0 but this was the first time I've ran a car with sticky tires. I can't wait to go back and dial in my launch and tire pressure. image.jpeg image.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Want to make this the official S550 track time thread? @15GTrob ? I can edit it up and sticky it when I get back to my PC on Monday.

Yes that would be awesome. Want me to setup a format with models, mods, times, and ground speed?
 
15GTrob said:
Yes that would be awesome. Want me to setup a format with models, mods, times, and ground speed?
Click to expand...
Yessir, Get me a template and I'll edit this thread all together to get it working
 
15GTrob said:
Official S550 Track Times!
Post your times and, upload your Time slips, pictures, and Videos of your passes!
*~*~* TEMPLATE *~*~*
Year, Model, Trim, Options:
Transmission:
Modifications:
R/T...................
60'....................
330'..................
660'..................
660’ mph..........
1000'................
1320'................
1320’ mph........
Name and Location of the track:
Date of pass:
Weather conditions: (include Density Altitude, if known):
*~*~*EXAMPLE*~*~*
Year, Model, Trim, Options: 2015, GT, 300A, PP
Transmission: Manual 6 MT82
Modifications: Supercharger Novi2200, 3.8" pulley, ID1000 injectors, Vortech Maxflow BAP, Vortech Maxflow Race Bypass Valve, MBRP Street Cat back, DSS 800 HP Axles, DSS Aluminum Driveshaft, Nitto NT05R 315-35-20 Drag Radials on 20"x10" PP wheels, Redline Hood struts.
R/T................... .132
60'....................2.032
330'..................5.288
660'..................7.856
660’ mph..........99.72
1000'................10.069
1320'................11.882
1320’ mph........125.15
Name and Location of the track: Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida
Date of pass: 1-7-2016
Weather conditions: (include Density Altitude, if known): 269 Feet DA 99.22%
I was able to run my new setup down the track finally. My best pass was 11.88 @ 125. Still room to improve the 60' @2.0 but this was the first time I've ran a car with sticky tires. I can't wait to go back and dial in my launch and tire pressure. image.jpeg image.jpeg
Nice run and I'm sure you will improve with more runs. Must be nice to run in January. (I can't even take my car out of the garage. -11 wind chill in chicagoland.) Just curious, what rpm are you launching at with the Nittos, and any idea of what your RPM is at when you cross the line. I assume you are still in fourth gear.
 
I've been launching between 3500 and 4200, When crossing the line I'm turning about 7200-7400 in 4th
 
Year, Model, Trim, Options: 2015 GT Premium
Transmission: Automatic
Modifications: Vortech JT trim, ID1000, Boost-a-pump, Magnaflow Catback, UPR and Steeda Rear suspension, Weld Wheels and M/T Tires (295/45/17), 3.55 Gears DSS 1400HP Axles and Driveshaft
R/T................... .468
60'.................... 1.74
330'.................. 4.79
660'.................. 7.20
660’ mph.......... 102.79
1000'................ 9.24
1320'................ 10.97
1320’ mph........ 128.98
Name and Location of the track: Cecil County Dragway Maryland
Date of pass: October 31 2015
Weather conditions: (include Density Altitude, if known): 68 Degrees and Sunny
2015-10-31 11.25.47.jpg
2015-10-31 20.01.09.jpg
 
Year, Model, Trim, Options: 2015, GT, 300A, PP
Transmission: Manual 6 MT82
Modifications: Supercharger Novi2200, 3.8" pulley, ID1000 injectors, Vortech Maxflow BAP, Vortech Maxflow Race Bypass Valve, MBRP Street Cat back, DSS 800 HP Axles, DSS Aluminum Driveshaft, Nitto NT05R 315-35-20 Drag Radials on 20"x10" PP wheels, Redline Hood struts.
R/T................... .401
60'....................1.748
330'..................4.977
660'..................7.564
660’ mph..........97.97
1000'................9.770
1320'................11.590
1320’ mph........124.93
Name and Location of the track: Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida
Date of pass: 1-14-2016 Weather 65 Degrees
Gs.jpg 11.5.jpg
 
15GTrob said:
Year, Model, Trim, Options: 2015, GT, 300A, PP
Transmission: Manual 6 MT82
Modifications: Supercharger Novi2200, 3.8" pulley, ID1000 injectors, Vortech Maxflow BAP, Vortech Maxflow Race Bypass Valve, MBRP Street Cat back, DSS 800 HP Axles, DSS Aluminum Driveshaft, Nitto NT05R 315-35-20 Drag Radials on 20"x10" PP wheels, Redline Hood struts.
R/T................... .401
60'....................1.748
330'..................4.977
660'..................7.564
660’ mph..........97.97
1000'................9.770
1320'................11.590
1320’ mph........124.93
Name and Location of the track: Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida
Date of pass: 1-14-2016 Weather 65 Degrees
Gs.jpg 11.5.jpg
The more you drive it, the faster it goes!!!
 
15GTrob said:
I cut a 1.6 but the clutch wouldn't cooperate passed 1st gear :(
I'm fairly Positive something broke on this pass in the IRS. Since that 1.6 I cannot get my 60 ft below 1.9. I've also got a clanking sound coming from the driveshaft when I go from reverse to forward and vice versa. Some say it may be a differential bushing. I have yet to inspect it yet since the feel like temp outside here has been 100+. I'm sure my garage feels like OVEN.
 
15GTrob said:
I'm fairly Positive something broke on this pass in the IRS. Since that 1.6 I cannot get my 60 ft below 1.9. I've also got a clanking sound coming from the driveshaft when I go from reverse to forward and vice versa. Some say it may be a differential bushing. I have yet to inspect it yet since the feel like temp outside here has been 100+. I'm sure my garage feels like OVEN.
Well this is unfortunate... Time to put it on jack stands and take a look!
 
I looked at it last night I didn't see anything that appeared to be broke other than the axle bolts backing out.
 
Yesterday I attended FL2k16. I was only planning on entering the car show to prevent myself from having to park in the spectator lot. They told me it was only another ten bucks for test n tune so I figured why not have some fun in front of these large crowds. I was the fourth pass on the freshly event prepped track and lemme tell you she hooked! I have a new best time!!!
Year, Model, Trim, Options: 2015, GT, 300A, PP
Transmission: Manual 6 MT82
Modifications: Supercharger Novi2200, 3.8" pulley, ID1000 injectors, Vortech Maxflow BAP, Vortech Maxflow Race Bypass Valve, MBRP Street Cat back, DSS 800 HP Axles, DSS Aluminum Driveshaft, Nitto NT05R 315-35-20 Drag Radials on 20"x10" PP wheels, Redline Hood struts.
R/T................... .548
60'....................1.767
330'..................4.890
660'..................7.443
660’ mph..........98.53
1000'................9.624
1320'................11.437
1320’ mph........125.12
Name and Location of the track: Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida @FL2K16 Event
Date of pass: 10-8-2016 Weather 88 Degrees
IMG_0357.JPG
 
I did some inspecting and from what I'm hearing on the forums the clunk sound is relatively normal with the manual trans when the drivetrain is semi built and stiffened up. There is no longer any rubber to absorb the clunk and clank sounds from the play in the drive shaft. I wish I would have made another pass and attempted to leave the line at a higher RPM. I left around 3800 and pulled the 11.4.
 
Year, Model, Trim, Options: 2016 Mustang GT, basic pakage
Transmission: Stock manual
Modifications: Just borla s-type catback, everything else bone stock, stock tires
R/T................... .6452
60'.................... 2.0762
330'.................. 5.5757
660'.................. 8.4202
660’ mph.......... 87.94 mph
1000'................ n/a
1320'................ 12.8607
1320’ mph........ 112.05 mph
Name and Location of the track: Kil-Kare Raceway, Xenia OH
Date of pass: April 2, 2017
Weather conditions: (include Density Altitude, if known): sunny and 61 degrees F, 22% hum, low wind, 30.07 sea level pressure
Other notes: this is my fastest time ever in any car and my first 12 second pass also so im pretty stoked, it was my first time using launch control ( i know, cheating, w/e hehe), launched at 3100 rpm, shifted at 6800 rpm, mix of 91-93 octane in the tank, less than 1/4 tank of gas

another guy there with a manual PP 2016 GT manual transmission ran a 12.6 bone stock, the only thing done to the car period was removing the rear wheel sensors so that traction control wouldnt interfere at all. He wasn't using launch control either. One day I hope to be that good at driving lol
 
Congrats! That's an awesome pass for basically stock! I couldn't break 13.2 on the stock tires.
 
