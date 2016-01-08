Year, Model, Trim, Options: 2016 Mustang GT, basic pakage

Transmission: Stock manual

Modifications: Just borla s-type catback, everything else bone stock, stock tires

R/T................... .6452

60'.................... 2.0762

330'.................. 5.5757

660'.................. 8.4202

660’ mph.......... 87.94 mph

1000'................ n/a

1320'................ 12.8607

1320’ mph........ 112.05 mph

Name and Location of the track: Kil-Kare Raceway, Xenia OH

Date of pass: April 2, 2017

Weather conditions: (include Density Altitude, if known): sunny and 61 degrees F, 22% hum, low wind, 30.07 sea level pressure

Other notes: this is my fastest time ever in any car and my first 12 second pass also so im pretty stoked , it was my first time using launch control ( i know, cheating, w/e hehe), launched at 3100 rpm, shifted at 6800 rpm, mix of 91-93 octane in the tank, less than 1/4 tank of gas



another guy there with a manual PP 2016 GT manual transmission ran a 12.6 bone stock, the only thing done to the car period was removing the rear wheel sensors so that traction control wouldnt interfere at all. He wasn't using launch control either. One day I hope to be that good at driving lol