There exists more than a few threads on this but very few actually have confirmed resolutions. Earlier i checked this in depth thread. this thread was particularly helpful and kudos to the individual that took the time https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/power-door-lock-troubleshooting-foxbody.909241/
However im at the part in the troubleshooting where I just do not know where to go next. https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...k-troubleshooting-foxbody.909241/post-9164212
this image here, Power door locks are completely inoperable. I did each of those steps and confirmed voltages and continuity both in power and actuator circuit. Both actuators are brand new because i figured that was my problem and both switches are new as well.
Banging my head against the wall here, i have spent more time on this than id like to admit
