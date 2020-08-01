Power estimates anyone?

Hey yall I’m new to this platform but have been reading using it to gather lots of information about the direction I’d like to take my build. I’ve got a roller block 351w align honed, bored .030, zero decked, kB flat top pistons, stock reconditioned rods, and arp rod bolts. The goal right now is to have an honest 400rwhp daily driver with AC (South florida Heat makes that a must). I’d like some outside opinions to see if my choice of h/c/I will get me to that number so here it goes.



tfs 11r 205 heads (66cc chambers)

Tfs r series efi intake

Custom cam

10:1 compression

1 3/4 LT headers



engine management is gonna be Holley terminator x EFI and the car will be tuned to run on 93 as well as E85. Power sent through a t-56 magnum with 4.10 gears out back . All this going into a 95 mustang, With plans in the future to grow into a 408. There will also be a possibility of running a 125 shot if funds allow but ideally I’d like to be at or over the described goal with all motor. Let me know what you guys think!