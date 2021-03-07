power steering fluid flush - how bad did i screw up?

Hi all,
95 GT
power steering fluid was low and has never been changed, car has 140k miles on it.

seems i needed to use mercon automatic trans fluid for the power steering. i thought i was doing ok when i used castrol transmax mercon V. It says on the front it's good for ford and it exceeds mercon requirements. back says (in yellow below) that its good for power steering. i guess i had stopped reading there and didnt notice the next sentence that says do not use in applications calling for mercon sp, mercon lv, or Type F'.
that last sentence has me worried. i cant tell if they are saying dont use it as transmission fluid if you need type F, or dont use it as power steering fluid if you need type f, or dont use it for anything thart needs type f?

so, assuming this isnt the right stuff, how bad is this that i already flushed the system with this? do i go buy the right stuff and flush it again and all is well? or am really screwed?

thanks

1615144800864.png
 

