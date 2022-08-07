Power steering issue

P/S pump pressure relief valve may be sticking.

My 01' F250 4x4 does the same thing. Start truck and try and turn the wheel and it is almost worse then manual steering. Put truck in drive, turn the wheel while the truck is moving and now everything is fine.

My truck has been that way for years. Pump is quiet and otherwise works fine.

I have no problem with living with it. It just is. Not going to spend the $ on a new pump for as little as an inconvenience that it is.