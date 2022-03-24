Engine Power steering pump advice

ReefBlueGT

ReefBlueGT

Member
Oct 4, 2018
41
19
18
44
California
Hi all, lately the power steering on my 93 5.0 has felt like it’s cutting out occasionally, resulting in a pull. Happens maybe once every couple days or so, when braking and coming to a stop, or when accelerating from a stop or near stop. It’s a daily driver, so it gets taken out twice a day at least 4 days a week, mainly surface streets. No strange noises or excessive whine coming from the pump that I’ve noticed.

Tonight I took the cap off the pump to check the fluid, and it looked pretty low. Still some in the reservoir, but not enough to hit the dipstick on the cap. Also smelled metallic and slightly burnt, looked like weak chocolate milk. I don’t have fluid leaking from anywhere in the steering system unless it only comes out while I’m driving.

Should I top off the fluid? Or drain out what I can and refill with fresh new fluid? Or is my pump probably toast?
 

manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Mustang Master
Sep 26, 2017
1,023
280
93
62
If it is not whining your pump is not toast
However loss of assist (when full of fluid) means the pump might be shot
Chocolate milk? It should be red trans fluid darkened by the aluminum rack
That means I would try to replace the fluid and re evaluate the concern
Used to pull the return line off and plug the intake port
Add additional hose to the return line with a splice and run it into a bucket
Then add a ton of fluid and start the car
Keep adding fluid until you are satisfied it is coming out clean red
I turn the wheel back and forth some during this process
Good luck use mercon if you can find it
 
Top Bottom