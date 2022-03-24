Hi all, lately the power steering on my 93 5.0 has felt like it’s cutting out occasionally, resulting in a pull. Happens maybe once every couple days or so, when braking and coming to a stop, or when accelerating from a stop or near stop. It’s a daily driver, so it gets taken out twice a day at least 4 days a week, mainly surface streets. No strange noises or excessive whine coming from the pump that I’ve noticed.



Tonight I took the cap off the pump to check the fluid, and it looked pretty low. Still some in the reservoir, but not enough to hit the dipstick on the cap. Also smelled metallic and slightly burnt, looked like weak chocolate milk. I don’t have fluid leaking from anywhere in the steering system unless it only comes out while I’m driving.



Should I top off the fluid? Or drain out what I can and refill with fresh new fluid? Or is my pump probably toast?