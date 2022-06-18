So my old power steering pump and rack on my 89 GT were old and worn out and the rack was leaking badly. I had a fox body guy local to me that’s done work for me several times in the past replace the pump and rack since my driveway is sloped and is gravel and I didn’t feel comfortable putting it on jack stands. I upgraded to the 99-04 rack and got both the pump and rack from LMR. I got the car back and immediately noticed that the steering was super jerky and and the power steering pump was whining bad when I was pulling out of his driveway. Figured there might be some air caught in the system. I parked it and started it up the next day and the pump whine was awful and the steering was kind of stiff and still very jerky as in you could see the wheel jerking as it turned.I took the cap off the reservoir (which is very sideways for some reason, pic included at the bottom) and the fluid wasn’t low but it was very brownish. No frothing or bubbles though. I rotated it lock to lock a few times and the level didn’t change and still no bubbles or frothing. Steering was still super jerky and power steering pump was whining super bad. I took it back to him and he’s taking a look and seeing what it could be. He didn’t use the proper Mercon V that the newer reman racks and pumps call for. He used generic parts store fluid which even though I’m irritated about it, I don’t think the fluid would’ve caused this. While he has the car I’m posting here to see if you all may have some ideas or insight as to what may be going on. I’m really hoping I didn’t get a bad rack or pump because if one failed I’m sure it took the other with it and I’m not sure on LMRs policy regarding those two. Should also mention I bought new hoses for it as well and can confirm they were put on.And what could the deal with this be? The reservoir is so far over that it just barely fits by my battery tray that was already butchered. I also broke the dipstick off the cap just trying to get the cap off and had to throw away the broken dipstick. My battery is over sized but it still shouldn’t lean that far over. Any help is appreciated.Edit: I forgot to include the picture of the fluid