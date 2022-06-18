Suspension Power steering pump issues

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
231
32
38
20
North Carolina
So my old power steering pump and rack on my 89 GT were old and worn out and the rack was leaking badly. I had a fox body guy local to me that’s done work for me several times in the past replace the pump and rack since my driveway is sloped and is gravel and I didn’t feel comfortable putting it on jack stands. I upgraded to the 99-04 rack and got both the pump and rack from LMR. I got the car back and immediately noticed that the steering was super jerky and and the power steering pump was whining bad when I was pulling out of his driveway. Figured there might be some air caught in the system. I parked it and started it up the next day and the pump whine was awful and the steering was kind of stiff and still very jerky as in you could see the wheel jerking as it turned.

I took the cap off the reservoir (which is very sideways for some reason, pic included at the bottom) and the fluid wasn’t low but it was very brownish. No frothing or bubbles though. I rotated it lock to lock a few times and the level didn’t change and still no bubbles or frothing. Steering was still super jerky and power steering pump was whining super bad. I took it back to him and he’s taking a look and seeing what it could be. He didn’t use the proper Mercon V that the newer reman racks and pumps call for. He used generic parts store fluid which even though I’m irritated about it, I don’t think the fluid would’ve caused this. While he has the car I’m posting here to see if you all may have some ideas or insight as to what may be going on. I’m really hoping I didn’t get a bad rack or pump because if one failed I’m sure it took the other with it and I’m not sure on LMRs policy regarding those two. Should also mention I bought new hoses for it as well and can confirm they were put on.
69361C5A-BD82-4F13-AD4D-AD3CAD15CE74.jpeg

And what could the deal with this be? The reservoir is so far over that it just barely fits by my battery tray that was already butchered. I also broke the dipstick off the cap just trying to get the cap off and had to throw away the broken dipstick. My battery is over sized but it still shouldn’t lean that far over. Any help is appreciated.

Edit: I forgot to include the picture of the fluid
8CF2D832-1826-4DFC-85FD-3C1F910D0C68.jpeg
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


P

Pinellas50

Member
Aug 5, 2020
8
3
13
50
Tampa Bay, FL
It's likely he didn't get the air out of the system. The instructions say it has to be done with a vacuum pump. When I replaced my sysyem, I first tried the typical way of having the sysyem purge the air itself. I found the vacuum pump method was the only way to get the air out.
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Mustang Master
Sep 26, 2017
1,462
418
93
62
20 turns lock to lock with the front wheels elevated
That is the Ford procedure
The guy just did not get it bled out all the way
Put a little more fluid in it and do the above Ford procedure
The vacuum pump method works but
I have a vacuum bleeder and you do not need it on your Mustang
Just take your time and do it slow
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,270
5,373
203
44
That fluid is not right. Looks contaminated. That stuff need to be flushed out and merconv put in.
 
sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
231
32
38
20
North Carolina
manicmechanic007 said:
20 turns lock to lock with the front wheels elevated
That is the Ford procedure
The guy just did not get it bled out all the way
Put a little more fluid in it and do the above Ford procedure
The vacuum pump method works but
I have a vacuum bleeder and you do not need it on your Mustang
Just take your time and do it slow
Click to expand...
This is definitely a possibility. I didn’t have the front elevated when I was turning lock to lock. Do you think I would’ve known if the pump had grenaded itself? The guy hasn’t gotten back to me since it was the weekend but hopefully I’ll know something today
 
sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
231
32
38
20
North Carolina
90sickfox said:
That fluid is not right. Looks contaminated. That stuff need to be flushed out and merconv put in.
Click to expand...
I thought the same thing. He said it was generic autozone power steering fluid and I told him to flush it out and out the mercon V I provided in if the pump wasn’t bad. It was discolored and the only thing I can think of is that it mixed with the little bit of the mercon v that the rack had in it. I’m still just trying to figure out why thr resorvoir is so far over towards the battery. I’m not sure if it’s clear in the picture but if the battery tray wasn’t mangled the reservoir wouldn’t even fit at all. I looked to see if the pump could’ve been rotated in the bracket but that would put the resorvoir up on the block and it probably wouldn’t even fit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ReefBlueGT
Engine Power steering pump advice
Replies
23
Views
654
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Justin87
Engine 90 GT power steering question
Replies
13
Views
948
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
Bottomlesspit
Engine Question about my power steering pump
Replies
4
Views
725
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bottomlesspit
Bottomlesspit
T
Power Steering Hydroboost problem
Replies
1
Views
611
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
W
How to bleed power steering correctly?
Replies
5
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom