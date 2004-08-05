Power steering pump noise (fix?)

Ive got synthetic fluid in mine as well. In fact I use syn. in my engine, tranny, brakes and differential. My pump would squeal and leaked. I replaced the rack and the pump from a company called AGR. They sell the pumps on Summits website. They are supposed to be higher in output and performance. The only problem I had is that they shipped the rack without the spacers to limit the lock to lock and my wheels rubbed the lower control arm. I had to salvage the spacers from my old unit. The pump came and leaked like a mofo, so I called them and it turns out they didnt put an o-ring where they should have. I went out and picked one up and all is now good. No squeaks, squeals or leaks. Make sure your belt is within range and in good condition too.