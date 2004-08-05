Power steering pump noise (fix?)

MUSTANGJOE
Hey guys!
What can I do about my power steering pump? It makes so much noise when I turn the wheel..you know that ford noise! (eeeeeeeeeeeee)..lol
My friends the other day are like..whats wrong with your car! thats how loud it is. But it works really well ..nice and smoth like it should be. I dont wanna change the pump just for the noise and if I do change it will it stop or are every ford power steering pumps that noisy? Thanks
