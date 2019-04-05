Rdub6
Ok, so I changed out my passenger door lock actuator after checking the switch and the wiring. I get 12v down to each wire when the lock or unlock is pressed.
When I plug in the actuator, and then press the switches, all I hear is a slight click. This happens with the old actuator, as well as two new ones I have.
I checked from both lock switches, and both switches put 12v down to the plug at passenger actuator.
I haven’t pulled the driver one yet, which also doesn’t work..... could that be causing an issue with the whole circuit?
