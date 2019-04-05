After messing around a while with the switches, cleaning them up, and putting them back, I now have “lock” from the drivers switch at the new actuator in passenger door. I really think my problem is the switches. Even though they showed 12v getting to the plug, could it be that once the actuator is plugged in, the switch can’t handle the current with the load on it?



Hate to blow $50 on new switches, but I think that’s where I’m at. These do seem to be original, unless they were replaced with Ford parts at some point.