Electrical Power to connector, 3 lock actuators won’t work

Ok, so I changed out my passenger door lock actuator after checking the switch and the wiring. I get 12v down to each wire when the lock or unlock is pressed.

When I plug in the actuator, and then press the switches, all I hear is a slight click. This happens with the old actuator, as well as two new ones I have.

I checked from both lock switches, and both switches put 12v down to the plug at passenger actuator.

I haven’t pulled the driver one yet, which also doesn’t work..... could that be causing an issue with the whole circuit?
 

After messing around a while with the switches, cleaning them up, and putting them back, I now have “lock” from the drivers switch at the new actuator in passenger door. I really think my problem is the switches. Even though they showed 12v getting to the plug, could it be that once the actuator is plugged in, the switch can’t handle the current with the load on it?

Hate to blow $50 on new switches, but I think that’s where I’m at. These do seem to be original, unless they were replaced with Ford parts at some point.
 
After messing around a while with the switches, cleaning them up, and putting them back, I now have “lock” from the drivers switch at the new actuator in passenger door. I really think my problem is the switches. Even though they showed 12v getting to the plug, could it be that once the actuator is plugged in, the switch can’t handle the current with the load on it?

What ended up happening? Having similar issues.
 
