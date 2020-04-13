Do you guys think my power valve is shot? And is there any other ways to test to see if its shot?



So I have a holley 4150 800cfm carb, car was running rich I confirmed that by installing AFR gauge. Getting like 10s 11s partial throttle, idle was low 12s WOT seemed pretty good. So I jetted primaries to #68. Then started messing around (not actually knowing what im doing) with the idle set screws and actually had the best vac with them turned all the way in which from what I understand if it does not kill the engine its blown.



Now when I hammer on throttle it goes sluggish and leans right out. I've got a 6.5 power valve right now I get 13inch vacuum in park and 10 in drive with brakes applied. Thinking my power valve is shot and is likely to big anyways?