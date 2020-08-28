POWER WINDOW/ AUTO-DROP ISSUE - SOS

R

Rockefeller

New Member
Aug 28, 2020
5
0
1
26
New Jersey
Hi Everyone,

I literally signed up for this forum, for this specific issue. I have a Mustang EcoBoost 2015. As most of you know the door is frameless (in regards to the window) which is why the window has an automatic short drop to clear the rubber lining when opening and closing the door.

ISSUE:
I recently experienced having the passenger window auto drop by itself while the car door is closed, while the car is on, and while I drive the car.

I did my research on multiple forums and found 2 of the majority answers:
  1. There is a pin that was not properly plugged in the mechanism of the power window unit.
  2. Simply replace the motor of the window.
SOLUTION:
I took it the dealership to have it looked at and they were originally going to charge me $154.00 to diagnose and fix it. However, they called me later that day and couldn’t find an issue with the car. So i had to send them video evidence what the issue was. I was called later that day to pick up my car, they reset the system and told me that everything was fixed. Only paid $80.00 instead of $154.00.

The next day when I was driving to get groceries, the window auto-short dropped while I was driving. Did it again while I was idled parked. And stopped when I got home. In turn, the issue was not resolved.

I took it again today to the dealership. They called me to tell me that they’re going to replace the motor of the window and install it for $100.00 + tax. But I have too pick up my car because the parts wont be available until next week. After picking up my car I asked them what may be the cause of the problem and how to prevent this from happening again. Their answer - they don’t know.

QUESTIONS:
  1. What are your thoughts about this issue? I’ve never had this issue since I got the car until now. Do you think its just wear-and-tear over the years?
  2. Is it something I have done to the car? (I dont slam my doors, my car sits in the driveway, I dont do street parking, no accidents to the car)...
  3. I did read on a forum that someone replaced their motor because of the same issue and a couple months later, the issue returned. What do you guys think the cause of this is? (Reading car forums for issues gives me anxiety, its like going on WebMD to ask that mole is on your body and usually the answer is death...)
  4. Do you guys think having a replaced motor and installation is worth $100.00? And in total around $200.00 for this issue with everything I’ve gone through?
ALL HELP, ADVICE, AND SUPPORT IS APPRECIATED. I DONT HAVE ANYONE TO TALK AND ASK ABOUT THIS QUESTIONS EXCEPT FOR THE “PROFESSIONALS” AT THE DEALERSHIP WHO SEEM LETHARGIC TO ACTUALLY FIX THE ISSUE.
 

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,435
10,475
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Their initial diagnostic cost you $80. Obviously, their diagnostic was worth spit so, you should be reimbursed the $80.

Hold onto all of your receipts. If that window motor sneezes sideways before the part warranty expires, you should not have to pay again for a replacement or labor.

$100 plus tax for making them responsible for the issue until the end of the part warranty. I'd be ok with that.
 
R

Rockefeller

New Member
Aug 28, 2020
5
0
1
26
New Jersey
Noobz347 said:
Their initial diagnostic cost you $80. Obviously, their diagnostic was worth spit so, you should be reimbursed the $80.

Hold onto all of your receipts. If that window motor sneezes sideways before the part warranty expires, you should not have to pay again for a replacement or labor.

$100 plus tax for making them responsible for the issue until the end of the part warranty. I'd be ok with that.
I really appreciate the feedback, thank you. I haven't payed them the $100.00 yet, they're going to charge me the day of the installation. Yes sir, kept all the receipts. Will definitely ask them if they would reimburse me for the diagnostic and put it towards the parts and installation AND THEN if, hopefully not, the new motor does the same issue, Ill ask for another replacement under their responsibility for the part and installation.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,435
10,475
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Just to elaborate a tad:

If I bring someone a perfectly good car and say it's broken and that causes them to do work then I should be responsible for the $80.

If I bring them a broken car and cause them to do work to diagnose an issue that they cannot find, then the $80 is their issue and my $80 should go back into my pocket.
 
R

Rockefeller

New Member
Aug 28, 2020
5
0
1
26
New Jersey
Noobz347 said:
Just to elaborate a tad:

If I bring someone a perfectly good car and say it's broken and that causes them to do work then I should be responsible for the $80.

If I bring them a broken car and cause them to do work to diagnose an issue that they cannot find, then the $80 is their issue and my $80 should go back into my pocket.
Haha no you're right. Definitely giving me more reason not to choke on asking for reimbursement. Thank you. I'm curious if anyone on this site has experienced this issue and might have more insight on it and how to prevent it.
 
R

Rockefeller

New Member
Aug 28, 2020
5
0
1
26
New Jersey
Noobz347 said:
If there is evert a recall on that part, your receipts can help get you reimbursed for the faulty part.
Okay cool! Good to know. I don't know if it was just me, but I got a recall on my door latch, however when I went to register my vin and door #'s apparently my car door latch was safely installed. So at first I thought this would have something to do with my power window, but no avail. Then again I've had this car for a while now and it just started acting up.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,435
10,475
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Rockefeller said:
Okay cool! Good to know. I don't know if it was just me, but I got a recall on my door latch, however when I went to register my vin and door #'s apparently my car door latch was safely installed. So at first I thought this would have something to do with my power window, but no avail. Then again I've had this car for a while now and it just started acting up.
I wouldn't worry myself too much about little stuff. Particularly, high use items. This forum is full of threads about faulty window motors and switches for Fox Mustangs and there are just as many folks who still have original parts in the doors of their 35+-year-old Mustangs.
 
R

Rockefeller

New Member
Aug 28, 2020
5
0
1
26
New Jersey
Noobz347 said:
I wouldn't worry myself too much about little stuff. Particularly, high use items. This forum is full of threads about faulty window motors and switches for Fox Mustangs and there are just as many folks who still have original parts in the doors of their 35+-year-old Mustangs.
Oh sweet, thanks for all the supportive contexts and advice!
 
