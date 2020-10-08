Lost power to the drinker side window....was intermittent at times. And now she's about fully cooked. Glad she had just enough chooch left in her to go back up. I want to try just replacing the motor, as the regulators are pretty basic and I doubt that's what failed. Looking to you guys for maybe some part numbers, or websites to order one. I'd like to get as close to OEM as possible, with metal housings and metal gears, while being reasonably priced.