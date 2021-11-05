Power window switches. WTF?

Hey everybody. Bit of a dilemma. Have a power window switch on the passenger side that was out completely, and one of the switches on the driver side was sticking. Before we go any further, I have an 87 GT Hatch. Ok. So I figure since the switches are original I’ll treat myself to three new ones. So I go on to the LMR website as I’ve done a hundred times before, and ordered me up some parts. Well they came, and let me tell you, I am far from impressed. First off, they came in these cheap looking little white boxes that said made in China. Hmmm. So I open them up and the first thing I notice is how much lighter in weight they are compared to one of the original switches I had already taken out. But I figure, you know what, let’s just see. So, I install all three. First off, let me say, they did fix the problem of the non working switch, and the sticky switch. Everything works. But they look TERRIBLE. And they are so flat. The original switch is much higher and sticks way up past the bezel so you can easily press it. These switches are almost recessed, is the only way I can describe it. So I pulled one out and held it side by side to an original. Its flatter and wider, and just looks and feels cheap in the car.



I must commend LMR customer service though. I called up and complained about the quality and they were very willing to refund me, as well as not even asking me to send them back. They are great.



But now I am still looking for switches. Does anybody know where I can find some that resemble what came in the car originally. I know they probably won’t be a perfect match, but something close. Any original but used switches I can find on eBay are totally thrashed looking. I wouldn’t waste my time or money putting them in my car. Has anybody had to deal with this, and if so, how did you handle it?