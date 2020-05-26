Anybody have experience with the power windows? The front window and the rear window on my 2001 convertable quit working. Neither the door switch on passenger side or the master switch on driver door works. The power locks work no problem. The windows on driver side work fine. Is there a seperate relay or something somewhere? They did work in the past. I just find it odd the both windows would quit working at the same time unless something else beside the motors going out. Thnkas in advance